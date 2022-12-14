Bill Passed In Kerala For Removing Guv As Universities' V-C; Academicians To Be Appointed

The Kerala Assembly has passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of Universities in the state. According to the passed bill, eminent academicians will be appointed to the top post instead of the Governor. This development comes amidst the long ongoing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the state CM Pinarayi Vijayan over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities.

Meanwhile, the opposition UDF boycotted the house for not accepting its suggestion regarding the bill as they stated they do not oppose the removal of the Governor as Chancellor, but the person should be selected from amongst retired Supreme Court judges and former Kerala High Court chief justices

The opposition also added there need not be different Chancellors for each of the universities and that the selection panel should comprise the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and the Kerala High Court, Chief Justice. They later boycotted the House proceedings stating that the state government is making an attempt to turn Kerala universities into Communist or Marxist centres by appointing their favourites at the helm.

The leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said, "They brought the bill to amend the University Act, they have changed the Governor from the chancellor post and we are not opposing that. We are opposing the corruptions and backdoors appointments that is happening in Kerala for a long time. Now the government is trying to politicize the universities by installing their own people as chancellors. We are opposing the Kerala Governor as well as Chief Minister for the iiregular ad illegal appointments they have done together. But the Supreme Court verdict made it very clear that what the opposition has been saying is right. Now they are imposing a new and alternative system that will damage the autonomy of the universities".

On October 21, the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University saying that as per the University Grants Commission (UGC), the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable people among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but, instead it sent only one name.

Guv Khan said that besides this, the apex court also ruled that according to UGC norms on VC appointments, the search or selection committee should not have a non-academic member.

"The Supreme Court was not hearing a matter on qualifications of a VC. They have not commented on that. They have said that the process which has been followed for appointing VCs was repugnant to the regulations of the UGC. The judgement does not deal with just one VC. They (SC) have laid down the law. I consider it my duty to defend and implement it if it is in my jurisdiction. Therefore, for me there is no controversy. I had no other intention. I am trying to do my duty as I am obliged to do. I do not have time to spend on petty fights," he said.