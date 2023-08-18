Bill Seeking To Replace CJI From Selection-panel Of CEC, SECs Sparks Political Row

The Union Government’s bill to substitute the present mechanism of appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other State Election Commissioners (SECs) has escalated political standoffs between the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties. The Opposition has termed the bill as an attack on the Constitution and the judiciary system. They alleged that the bill after becoming law could turn the Election Commission into a total puppet in the hands of the government.

Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on August 10 during the monsoon session, had introduced the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. The bill seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with a Cabinet Minister in the three-member selection panel responsible for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other State Election Commissioners. Notably, the other two members of the panel are the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

The bill likely to be discussed in the Parliament's winter session

It is being said that as per the provisions in the new bill, the Prime Minister will nominate the Cabinet Minister, who would replace the CJI in the selection panel. The Opposition called the step an injustice to the voters of the country and claimed that it is an attempt to gain power so that the decision of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha can be overruled while choosing these posts. This would ensure that the government has complete authority in the appointment.

The bill is likely to be discussed in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament. The government is expected to pass the bill in Parliament paving the way to make it a law.

The bill has been brought following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the selection of the CEC and other SECs on March 2, 2023. The court remarked that selection should be made by President on the advice of a panel headed by the Prime Minister and having a Leader of the Opposition and CJI.

Opposition parties including the Congress have raised strong objections to the bill and accused the government citing that the BJP-led government at the Centre is attempting to dilute a Constitution bench order of the apex court.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concern over the bill and termed it a ‘black day’ for the Indian democracy. He wrote, “A ‘Black Day’ for Indian Democracy today in Rajya Sabha as the Modi Government seeks to reconstitute ‘Election Commission of India’ as ‘Modi Election Commission’! As we objected to the brazen assault on India’s Democracy and bulldozing of the Constitutional independence of ECI, the bill was deliberately introduced in the din, bypassing all sense of Parliamentary procedures and constitutional propriety.”

“Facing imminent defeat in the five election going states and also the Lok Sabha elections, The Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service And Term of Office) Bill, 2023 is a sinister ploy to hijack Democracy, by constituting a puppet ‘Modi Election Commission’. ECI will now be among the last Constitutional institutions to fall at the altar of usurpation of power by any or all means by an autocrat Prime Minister,” the Congress leader alleged.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh too slammed the government saying that this bill coming from the Modi Government ahead of the 2024 general election cements the view that PM Modi wants to ensure control over the Election Commission.