Bill tabled in assembly to issue pass for transporting liquor through Assam

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday introduced an amendment bill in the state assembly for issuing transit passes for liquor from neighbouring states passing through Assam.

The Assam Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021, placed by Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, seeks to replace the Assam Excise (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The bill said in view of long porous borders with neighbouring states, the Assam excise department has to constantly struggle to check transportation and smuggling of liquor.

To monitor the movement of liquor transiting through Assam, it was essential to introduce a system of transit pass and due to urgency of the matter, an ordinance was promulgated on September 15, it said.

The Assam Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was also introduced in the House by the department’s minister Atul Bora.

It proposes to delete the provision in the principal act that disallowed registration of any society under the act in an area where there already exists another cooperative society with similar objectives, except with special permission.

Through the amendment, it is sought to bring competitiveness and professionalism among the cooperatives and end monopoly, the bill said. PTI SSG NN NN

