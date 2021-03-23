Bill To Club 7 Castes Under One Category In Poll-bound Tamil Nadu Gets Parliament Nod

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the list of Scheduled Castes and club seven different castes under one category in election-bound Tamil Nadu. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Upper House to combine seven castes in the state under the single classification of Devendrakula Vellalar.

The parliamentary approval process was completed on Monday after its passage in the Upper House. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week and it will now be sent to the President for approval. The bill was passed after a reply by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot on the matter.

Opposition questions the timing of the bill

Though the opposition MPs supported the bill, they did emphasise that the government was acting on the demand only because elections were around the corner in Tamil Nadu. Backing the bill, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said a delegation from Tamil Nadu had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and sought the inclusion of seven castes under the SC list. But at that time, Modi neither spoke about it nor extended any support.

"Now, the bill has been brought in the wake of forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu," he claimed. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too questioned the timing of the bill READ | Cong in RS accuses govt of conspiring to end reservation for SCs

Gehlot, however, discarded the opposition's claim saying that the process, which started after the state government's proposal in 2015, took time to complete. "Our government had, is, and will continue to support reservations. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had it and so has Narendra Modi," he said, adding "criticism that we are trying to end reservation is far from the truth".

"The BJP and the NDA government are the only benefactors of SCs... it was, it is and will remain a benefactor of SCs," he asserted.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to bring relevant changes in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950. With this, the Devendrakula Vellalars category will now also include the larger Devendrakulathan community, consisting of 7 castes - Devendrakulathan, Kalladi, Kudumban, Pallan, Pannadi, and Vathiriyan.

