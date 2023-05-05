Last Updated:

Biman Bangladesh Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Patna Airport Due To Technical Problem

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 77 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Friday due to a technical problem

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 77 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Friday due to a technical problem, an official said.

The flight-BBC 371 was diverted to Patna after pilot reported a technical problem, a senior official of the DGCA at Patna told PTI.

"All the 77 passengers on board are safe," he said.

"Engineers are inspecting the aircraft. The aircraft will be allowed to take off only after clearance from aircraft engineers and pilot", the official said.

READ | Section 144 imposed around Goa's Manohar International Airport amid protest call by locals
READ | Mumbai airport operator completes runway repair, maintenance work ahead of monsoon
READ | Israeli airstrikes target airport in Syria's Aleppo, killing one soldier: Report
READ | In special gesture, Maldivian defence minister receives Rajnath Singh at airport
READ | Surat: four people arrested near Surat airport with gold worth 4.3 crore smuggled from Dubai

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT