'BIMSTEC Is Unarguably A Crucial Link In Connecting South & Southeast Asia', Says Shringla

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday, 25 October, said that BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a powerful engine of economic growth with 21.7% of the world population and a combined GDP of $3.8 trillion. While speaking at the inaugural address at ‘BIMSTEC: A Vehicle for Growth and Development’, Shringla said that BIMSTEC has added significance for the development of India’s northwestern region. He also went on to term ‘Neighbourhood First’ & ‘Act East’ policy ' as 'relevant' for BIMSTEC and stated that it is unarguably a crucial link in connecting South and Southeast Asia.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “With 21.7 per cent of the world population and combined GDP of US 3.8 Trillion dollars, BIMSTEC is a powerful engine of economic growth. During the last decade, the region registered a compound annual growth rate of 6.1 per cent. We should collectively strive to surpass this rate this decade.”

He added, “Neighbourhood First' & 'Act East' - both of which are relevant for BIMSTEC, are cornerstones of India's foreign policy. BIMSTEC is unarguably a crucial link in connecting South & Southeast Asia”.

Furthermore, the foreign secretary added that as PM Narendra Modi has noted, BIMSTEC has emerged as the 'promising regional grouping' to fulfil the common aspirations of its people and serve the shared interest of its Member States. He added that India has played a proactive role in building capacities of the BIMSTEC Member States across various sectors of a regional corporation.

Tourism sector most affected by COVID-19

During the address, Shringla also highlighted the COVID-19 impact on economies and said that the tourism sector is one of the most adversely affected sectors due to the pandemic. “In this context collaboration in intra-regional tourism will be an important asset of post covid recovery,” Shringla added. He also went on to say that the regional grouping will give the Member States opportunity to share experiences, and learn best practices of each other’s countries making BIMSTEC a “vehicle to growth, and development for all of us”.

Speaking further, the Foreign Secretary said, "COVID-19 pandemic has added the new dimensions to the disaster management, India will be organising a tri-services and HADR exercises toward the end of this year in the backdrop of the pandemic."

Shringla also noted that the regional grouping will be celebrating the silver jubilee of BIMSTEC next year. He said that the occasion will give the leaders an opportunity to reinforce efforts in raising cooperation and economic integration. He concluded by saying that India remains strongly committed to further building momentum.

“It (India) was deepening of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework and working toward making the organisation stronger, more vibrate, more effective and result-oriented,” the Foreign Secretary added.

(With inputs from ANI)