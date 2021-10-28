Bineesh Kodiyeri Granted Bail After 1 Year In Jail In Relation To Money Laundering Case

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of former Kerala CPI (M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Thursday after he was arrested almost a year ago in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The bail plea was heard by a single bench of the High Court that granted bail to Kodiyeri under conditions that have not been made public as of now. Bineesh was at the Parappanna Agrahara prison complex in Bengaluru throughout his prison term and will be able to leave the prison premises on Friday.

Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested in October 2020, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in several financial transactions with a suspect arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for peddling drugs in Bengaluru. After being interrogated for several hours at the ED office, he was also produced before a Bengaluru Sessions Court. Before his arrest, he was questioned by the ED on another occasion after being suspected of links with Mohammed Anoop. Anoop was arrested by the NCB after the narcotics investigative agency was informed that he had been supplying drugs to high-end rave parties in Bengaluru city. During the questioning, it was revealed that Bineesh had supplied funds to Anoop to help him start a hotel business in Bengaluru. Bineesh was again questioned by the ED in Kerala following the suspicions that he was involved in a gold-smuggling racket in Kerala.

How the string of arrests began a political warfare in Kerala

V Muraleedharan, MoS for External Affairs reacted to the arrest last year and had said, “The state government of Kerala is involved in a gold smuggling case and the ruling party in a drugs case. There cannot be a bigger insult than this. The CPM must think whether Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should continue as state secretary.” A Vijayaraghavan, the LDF convenor made a statement following the arrests last while talking to Manorama News, “If the party secretary commits wrongdoing, the CPM will take moral responsibility. But the party does not have moral responsibility for the party secretary’s son. Here, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has not indulged in any illegal activity. Moreover, he has distanced himself from his son and clarified his stand when the allegations had first come up.”

Image: ANI