Binoy Viswam Demands Withdrawal Of Breach Of Privilege Probe, Convene Opposition Meeting

Binoy Viswam, Leader of CPI Parliamentary party raised an objection to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referring the question of alleged ‘breach of privilege’ against 12 Members of the Parliament. He further urged VP Dhankhar to withdraw the reference and convene a meeting of the leaders of all opposition parties.

He further stated this was ‘in violation of the cherished ideals of our country and the democratic heritage of the parliament’. It’s important to note, Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar has asked for an investigation by the committee of Privileges for the alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs from Congress & AAP for disrupting house proceedings.

RS Chairman referring an issue to privilege committee ‘unheard of’

The CPI party leader said, “Rajya Sabha Rules of Procedure provides a rule 267, which serves as an important means for the opposition to raise issues that concern the interest of the general public.”

He further added the current government has not allowed a single discussion under this rule. This is a severe cause of concern, “as it indicates a trend of declining willingness of the government to debate and discuss the people's issues in the parliament.”

The CPI MP from Kerala said the act of RS Chairman Dhankhar was, “Unheard of and that too for raising a notice under Rule 267. I fail to understand as to how parliamentary privilege is being violated when a Member of Parliament is exercising their right and puts forward a notice as per the rule book which regulates their conduct in the house,” he said and further demanded that referring to the committee of privileges should be taken back.

Binoy Viswam demands discussion under rule 267 on Adani group crisis

In the aftermath of the erosion of the share prices of the Adani group of companies, CPI MP Viswam moved a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267.

He said the Adani crisis will lead to 'huge public money belonging to the common people of India at serious risk of being wiped out in the unfolding crisis.'