Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw On Bengaluru Roads To Nitin Gadkari, ‘No One Seems To Care’

Biocon’s executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw raised the issue of the bad state of the Hosur roads in Bengaluru to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and complained the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) hasn’t managed the road in the desired manner. She further stated Bengaluru doesn’t have the same quality of national highways as in other parts of the country.

Significantly, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has spoken several times in the past about Bengaluru’s infrastructure. She also suggested using the patented technology - American road patch to revamp the city’s roads and also questioned by BBMP was not reprimanded for the frequent waterlogging in the city, caused by encroachments.

‘NHAI not doing a great job of Hosur road’

"NHAI’s handling of the Hosur road in Bengaluru is not up to the mark and the roads in the city should be similar to the world-class highways build in other parts of the country," said Shaw, further explaining, “@nitin_gadkari Sir @NHAI_Official is not doing a great job of Hosur Road. The median is shoddy n no one seems to care. We need world class national highways like u have created in many parts of our country. For some reason it’s not happening in the Bengaluru area. @ELCITA_IN.” She also tagged the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority and the National Highways Authority of India.

@nitin_gadkari Sir @NHAI_Official is not doing a great job of Hosur Road. The median is shoddy n no one seems to care. We need world class national highways like u have created in many parts of our country. For some reason it’s not happening in the Bengaluru area. @ELCITA_IN — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 4, 2022

She also tweeted and endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thoughts at the Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Bengaluru on November 2, “When we speak about talent & technology, the 1st name that comes to mind is ‘Brand Bengaluru’, @narendramodi. I second the PM & invite investors to #Bangalore which has the best entrepreneurial ecosystem & financial environment to start & grow a business,” to which when she was asked by a Twitter user, “What about the infrastructure, that's already choking with no solution in sight,” she responded, “Infra does not match talent.”

Karnataka HC asks NHAI to inspect BBMP work

The Karnataka High Court, on Wednesday, rapped BBMP for failing to fill the potholes and the bad condition of roads in the state capital, “We request the Chief Engineer of National Highways Authorities of India, either personally or by deputing a senior official/engineer to inspect the work of repairs of potholes undertaken by BBMP by awarding the contract to private contractors as well as work allotted to respondent 11.”