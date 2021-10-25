Biological E & US DFC Finalises $50 Mn Deal To Boost COVID Vaccine Production In India

In a major boost to the global fight against COVID, the United States through its International Development Finance Corporation, and India's Biological E Ltd on Monday announced the finalisation of a financing agreement for $50 million. As part of the financing agreement, support will be provided for expanded capacity for COVID-19 vaccine production. The agreement was struck in March when leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan, and India — the so-called "Quad" countries — met during a virtual summit.

'Will benefit long-term global health'

The US Embassy & Consulates in India released a statement announcing the same. “The continued partnership will help bolster near-term COVID-19 response efforts and will also benefit long-term global health in India and throughout the Indo-Pacific region," the Embassy said.

“DFC’s partnership with Biological E will support capacity for production of more than one billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022 for India and for developing countries around the world," said David Marchick, Chief Operating Officer, DFC. The COO added, "Today’s agreement represents a model of the close collaboration among countries that will be essential to achieve President Biden’s goal of ending the pandemic in 2022. Scaling Biological E’s new facility, which is already producing vaccines, will help close the vaccine gap and save lives in developing countries."

Biological E Limited also reacted to the agreement. “We are pleased with the financial support from the US government, especially DFC, which was announced at the Quad Summit in March 2021," said Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E Limited. “This investment will not only help us augment our capacity to produce more COVID-19 vaccines, but also help the global community that has been relentlessly fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," added Datla.

Today in #India DFC and @biological_e signed a finance agreement to support expanded capacity for #COVID19 vaccine production, helping bolster COVID-19 response efforts and long-term global health in India and throughout the region.https://t.co/DKd0inTvPp pic.twitter.com/hyxvGN6u34 — Biological E. Limited (@biological_e) October 25, 2021

DFC’s investment in Biological E Limited is part of the agency’s Global Health and Prosperity Initiative, which is focused on supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening health resilience in developing countries. Through the initiative, DFC is working to catalyze $5 billion in projects that bolster health systems, support infrastructure development, and expand access to clean water, sanitation, and nutrition.

(Image: Twitter/@biological_e/Shutterstock)