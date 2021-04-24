Biological E Gets Nod For Phase III Trial Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In India

Biological E. Limited (BE) on Saturday successfully completed the Phase I/II clinical trials of its COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate announcing that it had received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) - Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to kick-start its Phase III clinical trials in India.

"We are delighted with the success of the Phase I/II clinical trials of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate," said Mahima Datla, Managing Director, BE.

The initial trials have shown that the Coronavirus vaccine is safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic, as per an official release of BE. Support for BE's Phase III trials will be provided by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

About Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine

As per a press release by Biological E. Limited, its vaccine candidate includes an antigen developed by the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development in-licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicines integrated commercialization team, along with Dynavax Technologies Corporations advanced adjuvant CpG 1018TM. It began its Phase I/IItrials in the second week of November 2020.

The first two trials were centred around evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate. It is said to contain the Receptor Binding Domain of the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 at a three-dose level adjuvanted with CpG 1018 plus alum, in about 360 healthy subjects in the age range of 18 to 65 years. Its schedule consists of two doses administered via intramuscular injection 28 days apart.

India expands vaccination drive

Meanwhile, India is gearing up to enter the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive focusing on vaccinating everyone over the age of 18 years from May 1. With respect to expanding its vaccination drive, which was earlier reserved for only those over 45 years, the Centre on Saturday held a high-level meeting to guide the State Governments and administration in Union Territories.

To meet the increasing demand for COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Centre has asked vaccine manufacturers to ramp up their production. It is also working on attracting new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

(With Agency Inputs)