Biological E Seeks Permission For Corbevax's EUA For Children In Age Group 5-12: Report

In a key development, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its new COVID vaccine, Corbevax on Wednesday, March 9. Notably, Biological E is seeking permission to use the vaccine in the age group between 5-12 years. According to a report by ANI, the data of the beneficiaries of the age between 5-12 years has been submitted to the Subject Expert Committee. It is pertinent to mention here that Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19.

After viewing and analysing the safety and immunogenicity data, SEA recommended Biological E's Corbevax vaccine amongst the age group of 12-18 years, however, under certain conditions. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to grant permission for the emergency use of the Corbevax COVID vaccine anytime soon. Biological E had applied for the phase 2 and phase 3 trials of the vaccine back in September 2021. The cost of the vaccine will be Rs 145 (excluding taxes). Notably, Corbevax is a two-dose vaccine that is administered through an intramuscular route. The jabs have to be taken with a doctors' prescription and are should be stored at 2 to 8 degrees celsius.

Corbevax for age gropup 12-18

The DCGI has granted emergency use approval to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for children between the 12-18 age group. Notably, DCGI has already approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency in adults earlier on December 28.

In a statement, the vaccine maker said "Biological E Limited's Corbevax vaccine, India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from India's drug regulator for the 12 to 18-year age group."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the biotechnology firm has conducted 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of Corbevax in the country. It has also conducted a phase three active comparator clinical trial to evaluate its superiority against the Covishield vaccine, MoHFW noted.

COVID-19 in India

India has recorded a total of 4,29,75,883 cases, out of which 46,962 are active cases. The death toll in the country is at 5,15,355 and 4,24,13,566 people have recovered from the virus. The Indian government has so far administered more than 179 crore Coronavirus vaccines to its citizens out of which over 80 crore people have received the second dose and have been fully vaccinated. The Centre has successfully administered more than 1.96 crore booster doses. Amongst the age group between 15-17, more than eight crore people have been vaccinated.

