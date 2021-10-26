Biological E To Roll Out Corbevax COVID Vaccine By November End, With At Least 10 Cr Doses

Biological E Limited (BE) on Monday said that it expects to roll out its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax by the end of November. According to the company's managing director Mahima Datla, the Hyderabad-based firm is now getting ready with 100 million doses for the launch. The pharmaceutical company on October 14 had stated that it will submit the final data of Corbevax by November end.

Speaking to reporters during an event in Hyderabad, BE managing director Mahima Datla said, “Hyderabad-based Hyderabad-based is expecting its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to be rolled out by the end of November. It’s our vision, that on the day of the launch, we will supply close to 10 crore doses.” Datla also informed that currently the manufactured doses are being sent to Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh for regulatory testing.

"Corbevax is in phase 3 trials. We are likely to complete all the studies by end of November which is when we are expecting a licence (from the drug regulator). The licence for children should follow one month later. The study in children is underway as well," Datla said as cited by PTI. BE’s anti-coronavirus vaccine is an RBD protein subunit vaccine. The government had earlier announced around 30 crore vaccine doses from BE to be out by December.

India to have a monthly vaccination capacity of more than 30 crores by next year

India will have a vaccination capacity of 28 crore doses this month, including 22 crore doses of Serum Institute of India's Covishield and 6 crore doses of Bharat Biotech Biotech's Covaxin, as well as 60 lakh Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D doses. Sources told ANI that India will have a monthly capacity of more than 30 crores by next year, including Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, and Corbevax. According to ANI sources, the company has already prepared 60 lakh doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, and BE Corbevax will be providing data until the end of phase -3 trials in November.

Biological E is the third Indian company to make coronavirus vaccinations. After having an excess number of doses in the country, India may speed the export of COVID-19 vaccines under its humanitarian programme 'Vaccine Maitri' by December.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP