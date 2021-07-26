Biological E's Corbevax Vaccine May Be Launched By September End, Now In Phase 3 Trial

COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax is likely to hit Indian markets by the end of September 2021. The Coronavirus vaccine is developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E. The company has reportedly started its phase 3 clinical trials. The vaccine maker is likely to apply for an Emergency use License by August-end. Earlier in June, the government booked 30 crore doses of the Biological E's Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for which the government will be paying Rs 1500 crore. The agreement was to supply vaccine doses by the end of December.

“Biological-E COVID Vaccine candidate has been supported by Government of India from Preclinical stage to Phase-3 studies. Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 cr but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI),” the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.

COVID-19 vaccines in India

Currently, India has allowed three vaccines- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V- while Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines are in the fray. This development comes after an expert panel suggested the government increase vaccination in a bid to curtail a possible COVID-19 third wave which several health experts believe might hit the country by September.

One of the experts in the government-authorised panel told ANI: "The panel has recommended the government to increase vaccination and stick to non-pharmacological interventions such as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, wearing a mask, social distancing, and containment zone."

As per the panel's recommendations, the health infrastructure should be strengthened so that four lakh cases can be handled each day. To improve the health infrastructure, the Centre has already declared a Rs 23,000-crore COVID management package.

COVID-19 in India

Meanwhile, a total of 43,51,96,001 individuals have been vaccinated across the country and 18,99,874 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's provisional report till 8 am. India's total fatalities stand at 4,20,967 while overall 3,05,79,106 have recovered from the illness, the ministry said.

