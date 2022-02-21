The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use approval to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for children between the 12-18 age group. DCGI has already approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28.

The vaccine maker in a statement said, "Biological E Limited's Corbevax vaccine, India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from India's drug regulator for the 12 to 18-year age group."

Corbevax vaccine - All you need to know

The Corbevax vaccine is a two-dose vaccine that is administered through an intramuscular route. The jabs have to be taken 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the biotechnology company has conducted 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of Corbevax in the country. It has also conducted a phase three active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against the Covishield vaccine, it said.

In an application sent to the DCGI on February 9, Srinivas Kosaraju, the head of Quality and Regulatory Affairs of Biological E Limited said the firm had obtained approval for conducting phase 2/3 clinical study of the vaccine among children and adolescents aged 5-18 years in September.

"Based on the no-objection certificate, Biological E has initiated the clinical study in October 2021 and has evaluated the available safety and immunogenicity results of the ongoing phase 2/3 study which indicated that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic," he said.

Moreover, Kosaraju, added, "The proposed application is for obtaining permission for restricted use in an emergency situation in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18 years based on interim results (of the ongoing phase 2/3 clinical study) considering the current pandemic and widespread of COVID-19 vaccine in India."

Meanwhile, India has administered over 175 crore vaccine doses till Monday. Of the total doses, 96,31,66,903 individuals have received the first dose, while 77,59,27,539 people have received both the jabs. Over 1.8 crore precaution doses have been administered.

Image: Biological E