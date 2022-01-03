Biometric Attendance For Govt Employees & Officials Suspended Until Further Orders: Centre

The central government's Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) has suspended biometric attendance for government employees and officials, informed Union Minister Jitendra Singh. According to Singh, the decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in India and will continue until further orders. "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT by #DoPT: Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders (sic)", the minister informed via Twitter.

In his second tweet, Singh wrote that the decision has been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is "in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees".

The announcement comes after India recorded over 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the Omicron cases reached the 1,700 mark. January 3 also marks the day when India has commenced the vaccination program for children aged between 15-18 years.

India kickstarts vaccination drive for teenagers

According to Dr. RS Sharma, chief of the CoWIN app, nearly 13 lakh children have been jabbed with one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by 3 pm on Monday. The registration process for teenagers began on January 1 and the platform clocked in over 6 lakh registrations in a short time. Seeing an overwhelming number, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had called for separate vaccination centres for those in the age group 15-18 years in all the states and Union Territories (UTs). The Health Ministry in its guidelines has permitted the use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and has suggested 30 minutes of waiting time post-vaccination to monitor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) if any. In an interview with ANI earlier today, Dr. Sharma had informed that the idea of inoculating children has received a positive response as many are excited about vaccination and are taking it very seriously.

The vaccination drive among teenagers has commenced after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covaxin for children aged above 12. Meanwhile, India has reported 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases along with 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to ANI.

Image: Unsplash