Biparjoy Landfall Likely Today In Gujarat | Here's How YOUR State Will Be Impacted

Why you’re reading this: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall in India's Gujarat and in Pakistan at 5 pm today causing damages with extreme rainfall, gusty and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts. The Gujarat government has already evacuated more than 74,000 people from eight coastal and issued prohibitory orders for a complete shutdown asking people to stay indoors.

3 things you need to know:

Red Alert was issued for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts as VSCS 'Biparjoy' is expected to make landfall in India.

Apart from Gujarat, multiple states are on alert as their weather conditions might experience the impact of the Cyclone.

Gujarat CM holds review meetings with officials in Gandhinagar to take stock of preparedness ahead of landfall.

Gujarat on Red alert, Saurashtra-Kutch costs to be worst hit

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’ which means disaster in Bengali is all set to make landfall today evening (June 15) near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district. According to IMD, the very severe cyclonic storm will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi before hitting the port. On Thursday morning, a red alert has already been issued for the Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts as it might be the worst affected regions as per the predictions. Several parts of the states like Mandvi, Porabnadar and Dwarka witnessed strong gusty winds with rough sea conditions.

Heavy Rainfall and Wind warning

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to be seen over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka & Jamnagar.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, Junagarh and the remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region.

Gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph will prevail over the Northeast Arabian Sea. It would weaken gradually further, thereafter, becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by June 16 morning.

In the East central Arabian Sea, the gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is prevailing and would become squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph from for subsequent 12 hours.

A wind warning has been issued along & off Saurashtra & Kutch coasts-- Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts including Gulf of Kutch.

Extensive damages expected by Biparjoy

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to Kutcha houses and to some damage to Pucca houses are expected to be impacted due to the cyclone.

The potential threat from flying objects amid gusty winds.

Bending or uprooting of power and communication poles.

Commutations might be impacted as major damage will be caused to the Kutcha and Pucca roads. Escape routes to be flooded. Disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread destruction to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down bushy trees.

Anchored small boats, and country crafts may get detached by the impact of the cyclone

Visibility is severely affected due to salt spray.

Cyclone Biparjoy's Impact on different states' weather conditions

Rajasthan- Rain and thunderstorms are likely to be witnessed in Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer due to the cyclone and will continue till June 17. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to be seen over South Rajasthan during June 16.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to be witnessed in Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer due to the cyclone and will continue till June 17. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to be seen over South Rajasthan during June 16. Maharashtra- Rough sea waves were seen at the Gateway of India. High tidal waves were seen at the Juhu beach and Marine lines on Thursday morning, as per Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Rough sea waves were seen at the Gateway of India. High tidal waves were seen at the Juhu beach and Marine lines on Thursday morning, as per Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai. Goa- High waves were witnessed at the sea due to the effect of cyclonic movement towards the Indian coast. Tourists are banned to visit the beaches until further notice.

High waves were witnessed at the sea due to the effect of cyclonic movement towards the Indian coast. Tourists are banned to visit the beaches until further notice. Madhya Pradesh- Thunderstorms and lighting are likely to be witnessed at some places Shahdol, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions of the state. Similar conditions are likely to be seen in the next 24 hours in Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Sagar, Jhabua, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna and Chhatarpur districts.

Thunderstorms and lighting are likely to be witnessed at some places Shahdol, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions of the state. Similar conditions are likely to be seen in the next 24 hours in Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Sagar, Jhabua, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna and Chhatarpur districts. Kerala: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Kochi city and will continue till June 16.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds a review meet

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a meeting at the state emergency operation centre in Gandhinagar in order to take stock of the preparedness in connection with the impending Cyclone Biparjoy. During the high-level meeting, CM Patel was revived a comprehensive breiefing about the alert, relief operations and precautionary measures.

The Indian Navy, at the forefront of the relief operations, positioned four ships equipped with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, ready to be deployed at a moment's notice. Additionally, five relief teams stationed at Porbandar and Okha, along with 15 relief teams at Valsura, were prepared to provide aid and support to the civil authorities. Helicopters stationed at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai remained on standby for immediate transportation to Gujarat. The Navy's P8i and Dornier aircraft, stationed at Hansa and Goa, are on standby to perform aerial reconnaissance and transport relief material and personnel.