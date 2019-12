Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday, December 10, stated that, "There will be no effect of the Bandh against CAB in Tripura." Speaking to the media, he said, "When Home Minister Amit Shah has categorically mentioned that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be implemented in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council then why has a section called this bandh?"