Bir In Kangra District To Be Developed As Tourism Hub: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said Bir in Kangra district would be promoted as a tourism hub and land would be acquired to facilitate better organization of paragliding competitions.

He was presiding over the closing ceremony of Accuracy Paragliding Pre-World Cup at Bir on Sunday.

Sukhu announced to upgrade chowki at Bir to a police station, saying in future polytechnic college would be opened in Baijnath in which new technical courses would be introduced, according to a statement.

He said in order to improve the environment of the state, a provision has been made in the budget to give 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-trucks, e-buses and e-taxi.

He added that taxi operators in Bir would be given e-taxi licenses, which would also increase their income.

The chief minister said about 95 per cent of the people in Himachal Pradesh live in rural areas, so efforts have been made in the budget to strengthen the rural economy.

He congratulated the Billing Paragliding Association for organizing the event.

He also presented cash prizes to all the winners. a total of 103 pilots from five countries participated in the competition, the statement said.

In the team category, team Dev Pashakot Adventure bagged the first place while team Caro Nepal and Team Nepal stood second and third respectively.

In the Indian national open category, Sohan Thakur topped the list followed by Kumar and Chitra Singh in second and third place. Among the women, Aditi Thakur earned the top spot and in overall competition, Chitra Singh took first place.