Birbhum Massacre Leaves Trail Of Shattered Families As Terrified Survivors Narrate Ordeal

The Republic Media Network conducted a special investigation in the horrific Birbhum violence that occurred in West Bengal's Rampurhat District wherein eight people were charred to death. During the course of the investigation, several inconsistencies surfaced and the Republic TV spoke to the relatives of the victims. The relatives have demanded strict punishment for those who were involved. One of the relatives narrated the incident of when violence broke out.

"10-year-old children who were studying class 5 were burned. My 18-year-old sister who was studying in college and got married recently was also burnt. My mother requested them not to kill my sister and her husband, but they did not pay any heed. The were murdered first and then their bodies were piled up and burned with diesel. They even locked the door from outside," said one of the relatives.

Another man who is the victim's father narrated the ordeal and stated that they reached out to the police for help but their calls went unanswered. The person has claimed that he reached out to the Rampurhat Police, but they did not help. The families have expressed their anger over lack of police help.

"She was crying on call and asking to be saved. I ranged the Rampurhat Police. Why did they not come to save us? I am upset about that. Have you ever heard that a little girl has been burnt? We want very strict punishment for those responsible," the victim's father remarked

Moreover, the families of the victims have also slammed the authorities for claiming that a short-circuit occurred at the site. Instead, they have lambasted the authorities for trying to hush up the incident. "How can they say that they died from short-circuit?"

"Even a drunkard would know that they did not die because of a short-circuit. They did not say for once that justice should be served," a victim's mother added.

The relatives have slammed the Rampurhat Police for failing to help them. The Republic Media Network also learnt that the police were just 10 minutes away but did not reach in time. "The Rampurhat Police could have saved them easily, they were just ten minutes away," he added. In another horrifying revelation, one of the victim's daughter narrated how her mother was chopped with an axe. Moreover, the murderers also threatened the victim's young grandsons and said that they would kill him too.

"Their grandmother was alive and tried to move. They saw that and then burned her alive using diesel," a woman claimed.

Another man has claimed that the police did not hand over the bodies. Ten members from his family were murdered and therefore he has sought justice. He has also opposed police's claims that eight bodies were found and has instead stated that there were ten bodies. Meanwhile, another man has claimed that his family received the body in a very poor condition as it was severly gutted.

"Everything was done without informing us. It seems they were in a hurry to cover up the incident," he said.

Birbhum violence: 8 charred to death

At least eight people, including two juveniles, were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. So far, 22 arrests have been made by the police. As per the latest update, the post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday). A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

Image: PTI