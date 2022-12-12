Birbhum Violence Accused Commits Suicide In CBI Custody; Role Of Officers Under Scanner

An accused in the Birbhum violence, Lalan Sheikh committed suicide, sources informed on Monday. Sheikh was in the custody of the Central Bureau Investigation in Rampurhat Camp office since December 5, and both the Investigating Officers were in the Court, when he sought leave to go to the washroom. The accused was later found hanging. The judiciary and other concerned establishments are being informed, as per potocols.

Bagtui massacre in Birbhum

The Trinamool Congress deputy chief of Bursal panchayat, Bhadu Sheikh was killed in Bagtui, Birbhum on March 21. Soon after that at least 12 houses were set on fire. A special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police first took over the probe. However, there was an appeal in the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe in the matter. Following successive orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI is currently conducting two parallel investigations – the first into the carnage that claimed nine lives, and the second into the assassination of Bhadu Sheikh.

In August, the central agency arrested seven suspects for their involvement in the arson. All the victims were members of the Muslim community, the youngest being an eight-year-old girl. On December 5, Lalan Sheikh was arrested from Jharkhand where he was hiding since March.

The CBI has filed a 1,192-page charge sheet, in which is mentioned eyewitness accounts, security camera footage and statements given by two of the three women who succumbed to burn injuries at the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital.