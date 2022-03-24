Birbhum Violence: Amit Malviya Accuses 'West Bengal Police Of Being Subservient To TMC'

After TMC's Rampurhat block president Anarul Hossain's arrest, in response to the immediate orders of the CM Mamata Banerjee during her Rampurhat visit, BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya lashed out at the state police for being submissive to the ruling TMC. Amit Malviya tweeted, "West Bengal police is so subservient to the ruling TMC that the SIT set up by the WB Govt didn’t have the courage to arrest TMC Block President Anarul Hossain, close to local strongman Anubrata Mondal, involved in the ghastly Rampurhat massacre, till the time Mamata Banerjee allowed them."

Rampurhat inspector-in-charge and Birbhum SP suspended

In another development, Tridip Pramanik, presently posted as inspector-in-charge, Rampurhat PS, Birbhum district was suspended with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty unbecoming of a member of a disciplined Police force, Additional DGP, Law and Order, West Bengal, said. Later on March 24, the Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi was also suspended.

The Police had already arrested 21 people from the village, out of which 10 were sent to police custody and the rest to jail custody. Hossain's name was not in the FIR but after CM's announcement asking Hossain to resign, he was nabbed by the police in under an hour.

Birbhum violence: 8, including children, charred to death

At least eight people, including two juveniles, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. So far 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the latest update, the post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Meanwhile, a 5-member BJP delegation reached West Bengal's Rampurhat District on Thursday. The BJP delegation is the Centre's fact-finding team that was constituted by party chief JP Nadda. The team led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrived at the Bagtui Village a few hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the affected families including the kin of those who were deceased.

Image: ANI