Last Updated:

Birbhum Violence: BJP's 5-member Fact-finding Delegation Arrives In Rampurhat District

Two days after the horrific Birbhum violence, a 5-member BJP delegation reached West Bengal's Rampurhat district on Thursday. 

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image: ANI


Two days after the horrific Birbhum violence, a 5-member BJP delegation reached West Bengal's Rampurhat District on Thursday. The BJP delegation is the Centre's fact-finding team that was constituted by party chief JP Nadda. The team led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrived at the Bagtui Village a few hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the affected families including the kin of those who were deceased. Eight people were killed in the horrific violence that took place in Birbhum in Rampurhat District.

Birbhum massacre: NHRC to carry out an investigation

Meanwhile, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra has taken suo motu cognizance of the killings in the horrific Birbhum violence. According to NHRC officials, the investigation would be carried out by the human rights body in the state. 

READ | Birbhum Violence: 13-member TMC delegation meets HM Amit Shah; demands removal of WB Guv

The TMC-led West Bengal government which is helmed by Mamata Banerjee has received massive flak over the incident. The BJP on its part has asserted that the Birbhum incident is the goriest incident in the unending post-poll violence in the state. However, a TMC delegation too met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on Thursday and urged him to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The delegation was led by TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and also included Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra and other leaders. The TMC has claimed that Dhankhar's work is "against the constitutional system". 

READ | Birbhum Massacre: NHRC to carry out investigation; Chairperson takes suo motu cognizance

Birbhum violence: 8 charred to death 

At least eight people, including two juveniles, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. So far 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the latest update, the post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. 

READ | Birbhum violence: Second West Bengal BJP delegation visiting Rampurhat allegedly stopped

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday). A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. 

Image: ANI

Tags: West Bengal, BJP, Birbhum violence
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND