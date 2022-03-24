Birbhum Violence: BJP's 5-member Fact-finding Delegation Arrives In Rampurhat District

Two days after the horrific Birbhum violence, a 5-member BJP delegation reached West Bengal's Rampurhat District on Thursday. The BJP delegation is the Centre's fact-finding team that was constituted by party chief JP Nadda. The team led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrived at the Bagtui Village a few hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the affected families including the kin of those who were deceased. Eight people were killed in the horrific violence that took place in Birbhum in Rampurhat District.

West Bengal | A BJP delegation, led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, reaches Bagtui Village in Rampurhat, Birbhum to meet the victims of arson and violence where eight people were killed pic.twitter.com/xbGAmUUvq9 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

Birbhum massacre: NHRC to carry out an investigation

Meanwhile, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra has taken suo motu cognizance of the killings in the horrific Birbhum violence. According to NHRC officials, the investigation would be carried out by the human rights body in the state.

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra India has taken suo motu cognizance of the killings in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. Investigations would be carried out by NHRC team there: NHRC officials pic.twitter.com/nN1cG02OZJ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

The TMC-led West Bengal government which is helmed by Mamata Banerjee has received massive flak over the incident. The BJP on its part has asserted that the Birbhum incident is the goriest incident in the unending post-poll violence in the state. However, a TMC delegation too met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on Thursday and urged him to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The delegation was led by TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and also included Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra and other leaders. The TMC has claimed that Dhankhar's work is "against the constitutional system".

Birbhum violence: 8 charred to death

At least eight people, including two juveniles, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. So far 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the latest update, the post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday). A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

Image: ANI