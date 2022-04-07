Birbhum Violence: CBI Arrests Four Suspects From Mumbai; Will Seek Transit Remand

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested four suspects in the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, according to an official. The central probe agency will seek their custody after producing them before the Rampurhat court. The suspects, out of the fear of getting arrested had taken shelter in Mumbai.

"Of the four arrested accused, two persons - identified as Bappa and Shabu Sheikh - were named in the FIR lodged in connection with the killings. We will produce them before a court in Mumbai and plea for a transit remand to West Bengal," PTI quoted the official as saying.

CBI makes first arrests in Birbhum killings, nabs four suspects from Mumbai: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2022

The state Government had appointed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killings however, the Calcutta High Court (HC) quashed the Government's decision and handed over the probe to the CBI. The central agency has already ordered to do a forensic test of the charred bodies. The DNA samples will be sent to Delhi to identify the bodies.

Birbhum violence

The violence in Birbhum was triggered by the murder of the local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The houses of the victims were burnt before they were also charred to death on March 22, 2022. The incident resulted in the killing of 9 people including two children. After the horrific killing, the Bharatiya Janata Party had sent a fact finding mission to the Rampurhat area, where the incident took place. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the locals and announced a compensation package and jobs to the immediate kin of the families of the victims. She also handed over the appointment letters to the kin of the families and ordered the local district magistrate to make sure they don't face any issues while joining.

A few days after the Birbhum incident, the number of incidents of crude bomb recoveries has also increased in the state, especially in Birbhum. On April 3, the police recovered crude bombs from a football ground, kept in a plastic bag in the Sikandarpur village of the Birbhum district. The Crime Investigation Department's (CID) bomb squad later rushed to the spot to deactivate the bombs, the police said.

IMAGE : PTI