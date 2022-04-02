Birbhum Violence: CBI To Conduct Forensic Psychological Test Of 9 Arrested Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the killing of nine people at Botgui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, will be conducting a forensic test of the charred bodies. According to CBI sources, CBI will send the DNA samples to a laboratory in Delhi to identify the bodies. The DNA samples were collected during post-mortem examination of the victims, and Rampurhat hospital has been asked to preserve the DNA samples. Along with the forensic tests, an official from CBI has stated that they will also interrogate the nine arrested accused in the presence of a psychologist. The psychologist will assess the body language and facial expressions and make a report, which will be later used as evidence in court.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was probing the matter. However, the case was handed to the CBI. A team of CBI officials also visited the Margram village in search of deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh's two brothers in the village, post which they also visited a CCTV-fitted house in Bogtui in search of a hard disk that likely had the footage from the day of the violence. A total of 22 accused are arrested in West Bengal's Birbhum district in connection to the murder of a local TMC leader and deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh and the mass killings of innocent lives last week.

Birbhum violence

The shocking incident took place on March 22 when a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, was allegedly killed in a bomb explosion in the Rampurhat area. This resulted in a political clash in the district, and violence continued to spread. A group of miscreants also attacked several houses and set them on fire. As a result, people sleeping inside the houses were killed. The ruling party, TMC, has denied any involvement with the violence, while the opposition has been demanding a probe into the matter. Many leaders have also condemned the brutal killing of innocent people in the village.

Image: PTI