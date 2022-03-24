Birbhum Violence: Ex-Jharkhand DGP & WB Poll Violence Investigator Slams Politicised Cops

Former Jharkhand DGP Nirmal Kaur, a member of the committee that submitted the report to the Home Ministry in June 2021 on post-poll violence in West Bengal, spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Rampurhat massacre. The former Jharkhand DGP opined that the West Bengal police could have easily taken action to prevent the Birbhum violence.

"They are minimising the crime and West Bengal police is totally politicised. They will not act till they get a say-so from political cadres," Kaur said.

She added, "I think everywhere Police works under politicians' instructions but here the police are scared of the politicians. They could have easily taken action to prevent this." Further, Nirmal Kaur said that the police institution was totally in the hands of a political party. "The independence of institution is sadly gone. It is so against the Bengali and India ethos."

Horrified eyewitnesses reveal Massacre's extent

Republic Bangla probed the horrific massacre in Birbhum district and uncovered six inconsistencies. The Team Republic also spoke to 20 eyewitnesses, revealing the chilling extent of the bloodbath.

Inconsistencies that the Republic Banga team found:

While the police maintained eight people died, eyewitnesses claimed 10 people were charred to death

Family of the victims deny short circuit claim

As footage came in, eyewitnesses were face-to-face with police recounting how the cops were informed but they did not act on time.

As homes were reduced to cinders, the flames visible for kilometres went unnoticed.

The eyewitness said, "Rampurhat Police did nothing. They were just 10 minutes away."

There has been an attempt to say this was not revenge killing and it was not linked to the murder of TMC Panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The families of the victims also claimed that bodies were not handed over to them. "They did not give us the bodies. She was my daughter. 10 people, my entire family is finished. How will they realise our pain? We lost everything," a person said.