Birbhum Violence: FIR Reveals Rescue Operations Were Halted For 5 Hrs After Dousing Fires

The first responder to the West Bengal's Birbhum violence incident Sub-Inspector Ramesh Saha on Saturday revealed that for over 5 hours, the fire brigade didn’t recover burnt bodies from the charred houses after dousing the fire as there was ‘immense heat inside the houses.’

The eyewitness to the gruesome massacre stated that “Due to immense heat, it was not possible to get into those burnt houses at that time, but the search operation for injured and affected persons resumed around 7 am the next morning.”

SI Ramesh Saha has been posted in the Birbhum's Rampurhat police station, from where teams were rushed to Bugtoi village at the time of the incident to initiate the rescue operations. After reaching the spot, they had called the fire brigade around 10: 25 pm to douse the gushing fire that had engulfed several houses and killed 8 including women and blameless children. As per the first information report noted at the time of the event (9: 35 om on March 21), it was understood that SI Saha, who was the duty officer, was first to receive the information from locals that some houses in Bogtui village have been set ablaze.

Birbhum massacre: Series of events as mentioned in FIR

"I along with my accompanying officers and force rushed to Bogtui village to work out the information. At about 10.05 pm, we reached Bogtui village, which is located at a distance of about one km from Bogtui Morh on NH-60, to work out the information and found that eight houses and some straw heaps and caught devastative fire and were burning fiercely," he mentioned in the FIR.

"I immediately called duty officer SI Ramesh Saha and asked him to promptly inform fire brigade personnel to rush to the spot to extinguish the fire. After that, I along with my son tried my level best to douse the fire with the help of local people by pouring water in buckets but failed to do so as the fire was so devastative. At about 10.25 pm, the fire brigade personnel of Rampurhat Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the spot with two fire tenders and started fire fighting operations," he said.

The FIR also noted that four victims injured by the fire were rushed to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. The fire was doused by 2 am, almost after four hours, however, the burnt and injured who were trapped inside were not searched for immediately after dousing the fire. The reason for the same has been explained in the FIR- stating that there was immense heat and fire brigade personnel left the spot around 2 am.

'After dousing fire, rescue operations were halted for 5 hours'

They waited for five hours in the morning to begin the search operation again, in which one severely injured individual was found and was rushed to hospital, where he couldn’t survive. Besides him, 7 bodies of scorched individuals were recovered.

"Due to immense heat, it was not possible to get into those burnt houses at that time. However, the search process for injured and affected persons was continued on March 22 (next day) morning at about 07.10 am, the fire brigade personnel again arrived at the village and joined in our search operations," as per complainant statement in the FIR.

(With ANI Inputs)