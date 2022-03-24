The brutality in Rampurhat's Bogtui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal that took place on March 22 has sent shockwaves across the country. It has not just infuriated citizens, but leaders across the political spectrum. The Trinamool Congress, which is the ruling party of the state is surrounded by a number of tough questions over the complete breakdown of law and order. As political violence has been a long existing issue in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state, the recent killings in the Birbhum district is the new low of Bengal politics.

Political fight erupts over Birbhum Massacre

As both the TMC and BJP are already in a tussle, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the Bengal government over the violence, and stated, "More than eight people are dead including women. This is a condemnable incident and the state government failed to control the situation. These fights are happening due to the presence of illegal sand mafia in the state. The state Governor should do his duty instead of behaving like a politician."

On the other hand, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged a nexus between the Trinamool Congress and state police. He was quoted saying that it's a living example of medieval barbarism. There's 'danav raj' instead of 'manav raj' here. The CM has destroyed the state."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has also slammed the TMC-led government and said, "West Bengal is in a state of anarchy. After the Assembly elections in 2021, BJP workers' houses were set ablaze. These killings (Birbhum violence) are happening under the aegis of government. People are living in an atmosphere of terror. State has nexus of criminals, officials and political party instead of democracy. Dissidents against government are either manhandled or are murdered. Governor is also treated in this manner. If situation aggravates like this, we'll demand President's rule."

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also made a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, stating, "CM Mamata Banerjee wants to buy dead bodies by providing money and job to families of deceased. There will be many such incidents if government won't look into root causes. She cannot control the law and order situation. We want an impartial probe by CBI and NIA."

Birbhum Violence: 8 people burnt alive after being brutally beaten

After Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh was murdered in Rampurhat in the Birbhum area, it had sent a shock wave around the district, following which, more than 12 houses were burnt. At least eight people were killed in the subsequent fire outbreak. Following this, the West Bengal government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of those who died in Birbhum after the houses were set on fire for revenge. So far, 22 people have been arrested. This also led to another round of war of words between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident within 24 hours.

Image: ANI