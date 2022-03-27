Birbhum Violence: Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'conspiracy', Threatens Protest Over CBI Probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged a 'conspiracy' behind the Rampurhat violence, questioning why the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was being criticised when similar incidents had been reported in UP, Delhi and Assam. Asserting that steps had been taken to investigate the incident, CM Banerjee threatened to protest if the CBI, which has taken over the investigation in the case, followed the directions of the BJP.

"A Trinamool worker was killed by another party worker. But only TMC is being criticised everywhere. We have taken several steps to investigate the matter and know the original cause of the Rampurhat incident. Many such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura, and Assam. Our party workers were not allowed to reach the incident site, but in Birbhum, we never stopped any political party," said Mamata Banerjee.

"I still think there is a conspiracy behind the Rampurhat incident. CBI took over the charge, It is a good decision, but if they will only follow BJPs directions, we are ready to protest," she added.

Birbhum violence: 8, including children, charred to death

At least eight people, including two children, were burned to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The post-mortem report of the victims has revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday). A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

The Police has arrested 21 people from the village, out of which 10 have been sent to police custody and the rest to jail custody. Rampurhat TMC Block President has also been arrested by the local police from the Rampurhat village on March 24.

Meanwhile, a 5-member BJP delegation reached West Bengal's Rampurhat District on Thursday. The BJP delegation is the Centre's fact-finding team that was constituted by party chief JP Nadda.