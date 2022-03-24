Birbhum Violence: WB Government Orders 10-day Special Clean-up Drive Across State

In the wake of the tragic incident wherein eight people were burnt to death at Rampurhat in the Birbhum area of West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led government on Thursday ordered a 10-day special clean-up drive, directing the police to uncover illegal arms and ammunition across the state.

This comes on a day when a 13-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament over the incident and urged him to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in the incident and was seen consoling the deceased's kin.

As per the post mortem report of the deceased accessed by Republic Media Network, the victims in the Birbhum violence, including women and children, were brutally beaten up before being burnt alive.

Political fight erupts over Birbhum massacre

As both the TMC and BJP are already in a tussle, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the Bengal government over the violence, and stated, "More than eight people are dead including women. This is a condemnable incident and the state government failed to control the situation. These fights are happening due to the presence of illegal sand mafia in the state. The state Governor should do his duty instead of behaving like a politician."

On the other hand, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged a nexus between the Trinamool Congress and state police. He was quoted saying, It's a living example of medieval barbarism. There's 'danav raj' instead of 'manav raj' here. The CM has destroyed the state."

On Wednesday, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national executive member Swapan Dasgupta had said that politics is now a criminal enterprise in West Bengal. He said that since May last year when Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power, there has been unending violence.

"Since May last year, we have seen unending violence. In the post-poll violence, over 50 BJP workers were murdered. In just the last few days there have been over 20 murders," Dasgupta asserted.

Birbhum Violence: 8 people burnt alive after being brutally beaten

After Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh was murdered in Rampurhat in the Birbhum area, it had sent a shock wave around the district, following which, more than 12 houses were burnt. At least eight people were killed in the subsequent fire outbreak. Following this, the West Bengal government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of those who died in Birbhum after the houses were set on fire for revenge. So far, 22 people have been arrested. This also led to another round of war of words between WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident within 24 hours.