Bird Flu Confirmed In 9 States For Poultry, 12 States For Crow, Migratory And Wild Birds

Updating on the situation of the Avian flu, the Centre stated that the bird flu in poultry has been confirmed so far in nine States and in 12 States for the crow, migratory and wild birds, till January 24.

"Till January 24 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds and in 12 States (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/Wild birds," the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement.

The Ministry further said, "Avian influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Sawargaon and Ujana Darwha of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and crow sample from Delhi's Jamia Hamdard University."

"However, the pigeon and rosefinch samples submitted from Tehri and Paukhal Forest Range of Uttarakhand have been found negative for avian influenza," it added.

'Avoid eating Half-cooked poultry food': FSSAI

Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the rest of the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, according to the Ministry. It said that farmers are being compensated, whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are disposed of by the state.

"The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to states / UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under Assistance to States for control of animal diseases (ASCAD) component of its Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme," the ministry said.

"All States are reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021," it added.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also urged consumers and food businesses "not to panic" but advised the people not to eat half-boiled eggs and undercooked chicken, and ensure proper cooking of poultry meat.

However, the FSSAI mentioned World Health Organisation's (WHO) assurance that it is safe to consume poultry meat and eggs as there is no epidemiological data to suggest the disease can be transmitted to humans through cooked food.

(With inputs from Agencies. Image: PTI)

