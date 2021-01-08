Bird Flu In India: Govt To Begin Surveillance Of Human Population; Special Teams Deployed

After the outbreak of bird flu (avian flu) in different parts of the country, the Centre on Friday asked four states affected by the flu to begin surveillance among the human population as a precautionary measure. These 4 states include Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. As per the latest information, no case among humans has been reported in the country so far.

Secretary of Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the 4 bird flu-hit states said, "...It is absolutely critical that appropriate measures for effective containment among bird/poultry population and active surveillance in human population has to be ensured…"

Health Ministry directs to begin surveillance of human population

Rajesh Bhushan in his letter requested the 4 states to keep vigilance for any unusual death amongst the bird/poultry. This letter by the Health Ministry comes after thousands of birds have died in Kerala (mostly poultry), Himachal Pradesh (mostly migratory birds) and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (mostly crows) since December-end. Apart from these 4 states, around 400,000 poultry birds have died in Haryana's Panchkula in the last 20 days.

The test reports of the birds who have died so far are awaited. Medical officials have said that the migratory birds are behind this outbreak. Senior Health Ministry official said, "No case of human transmission has been reported in India so far, but states have been asked to step up vigil in order to detect early warning signs. High-level teams have also been rushed to these states to take stock of the situation and devise preventive strategies if required."

Health Ministry deploys special teams

Following the alarming deaths of about 400,000 birds in Panchkula, apart from Kerala's Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, the Ministry has deployed special teams in Panchkula. This team comprising of Union Health Ministry's public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jain, Pune National Institute of Virology scientist Dr Shailesh Pawar and Delhi RML Hospital physician Dr Anith Jindal have been visiting the bird flu hotspots.

In addition to this, the state authorities have banned the sale of bird meat and eggs in the affected regions. In order to provide relief to the affected farmers, the state has decided to compensate them for culling their birds.

Bird flu scare in India

Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh reported the first cases of the avian flu virus spreading from crows to poultry, forcing the state government to consider culling of thousands of bird. Two samples of poultry birds tested positive for avian influenza in two districts, said JN Kansotia, principal secretary, animal husbandry department.

Madhya Pradesh has already banned transportation of poultry from other states to check the spread. The state has also banned the sale of chickens and eggs within a radius of 1km of the affected areas in Indore for seven days, officials said. In Neemuch, all meat and egg shops have been shut. “Two days ago, 40 crows were found dead in Neemuch but bird flu is yet to be confirmed in the crows. As a precautionary measure, we ordered the closing of all meat and egg shops,” said district collector Jitendra Singh Raje.

Odisha heaved a sigh of relief after tests of 11,000 poultry birds came negative. The samples were tested after 120 birds died in a poultry farm in Kurda. In Jharkhand, the animal husbandry department has sent 700 samples of poultry birds and four crows that were found dead in Jubilee Park in Jamshedpur to the Research Disease Diagnostic Lab, Kolkata, for tests.

