Bird Flu: Madhya Pradesh Temporarily Bans Poultry Import From Kerala & Southern States

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with senior officials at his residence over the bird flu scare in the state, temporarily restricting all poultry trade with South Indian states like Kerala. The decision comes as Kerala begins to report mass avian deaths, detecting the spread of bird influenza amongst the species.

"Bird flu not found in any poultry farm in the affected area. We will temporarily restrict the trafficking of poultry from Kerala and other affected states. We are keeping a watch on the situation. Trading of poultry will be restricted for a limited period from some states of South India," said the CM.

Read: On Bird Flu, Animal Husbandry Min Giriraj Singh Says 'no Worries From Cooked Eggs & Meat'

Read: Bird Flu: Kerala To Cull 48,000 Birds, Himachal 4th State To Report Avian Influenza

Madhya Pradesh became the latest state to be hit by avian deaths after the death of birds, mostly crows were reported from three places in the state namely- Indore, Agar Malwa, and Mandsaur. A review meeting was soon called by Chouhan who announced the temporary ban on poultry trade as a precautionary measure.

"The chief minister conducted a high-level committee to review efforts on preventing and controlling bird flu in the state and has instructed officials to monitor the whole situation on district levels," said State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang.

As per the latest reports, the state has not reported any cases of bird flu from poultry farms. "Reports also suggest the virus has been found in poultry in Kerala, so any kind of imports with respect to poultry will be monitored closely," the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network allaying fears over the bird flu asserting that there was 'no need to panic.'

"This has been detected in the country because the migratory birds have brought it here. People of the country first came to know about it in the year 2006. In October last year, we had issued an advisory to all the states, created a website which has all the protocols, there is a control room as well. There is no need to panic. All the states and Centre are alert," the Union Minister said.

Read: Bird Flu: MP Bans Chicken Trade With Some Southern States

Read: Bird Flu: J And K, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu On Alert; Culling Of Chickens And Ducks Starts In Kerala

(With Agency Inputs)