Bird Flu Outbreak: States Across The Country Step Up Vigil Amid Coronavirus Threat

With more and more cases of Bird Flu being reported across the country, the states have stepped up vigil working on active surveillance at the hotspots.

Madhya Pradesh, becoming the latest state to report cases of avian influenza, has directed authorities to close all poultry shops for the next 7 days. Samples from Indore have tested positive after which a notice has been issued to shut down all poultry shops to contain the spread of the disease,

In Uttar Pradesh, the Kanpur zoo still awaits samples after birds were found mysteriously dead in the zoo. In Maharashtra, an alert has been sounded after crows were found dead in a village. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has banned all imports of poultry from outside states after corpses of birds were found in the Rajouri district.

While the bird flu poses no major scare to humans, authorities have been challenged with strictly monitoring and controlling avian influenza amidst the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Bird Flu Outbreak: Health Ministry Rushes Multi-disciplinary Teams To Kerala & Haryana

Read: Bird Flu In India: Govt To Begin Surveillance Of Human Population; Special Teams Deployed

Health Ministry orders human surveillance

Earlier in the day, Secretary of Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the bird flu-hit states said, "...It is absolutely critical that appropriate measures for effective containment among bird/poultry population and active surveillance in human population has to be ensured…"

With the Health Ministry directing surveillance of human population to detect any cases of transfer from birds to humans, most state authorities who have been affected by the outbreak have banned the sale of bird meat and eggs as a precautionary measure. Mass culling of birds has also been ordered in states like Kerala which has directed the culling of 48,000 birds. In exchange, the government has vowed to bear the expenses and compensate the farmers for the poultry culled.

What is Avian Influenza?

Avian influenza is the disease caused by infection from avian birds - Type A viruses. The viruses are common amongst aquatic birds worldwide and domestic poultry including certain animal species are extremely susceptible to the virus. Avian flu does not normally infect humans. However, sporadic infections with avian flu viruses have been reported in the past.

Read: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials To Remain Alert In View Of Bird Flu Cases In Country

Read: 'Reports Of Bird Flu Are Localized, No Need To Panic': MoS Animal Husbandry Allays Concern