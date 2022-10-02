In a shocking development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Deepak Tinu, one of the accused behind the murder of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader managed to escape Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) custody. Tinu who is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi absconded on Saturday night when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Mansa police, they said.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide escapes

Following this Lawrence Bishnoi gang has now issued a threat to the Punjab and Haryana Police asking them not to kill Tinu in an encounter or they will have to bear the consequences. The warning was shared on Facebook and written in Punjabi that can be roughly translated as, "This post is especially for Punjab and Haryana Police department. Our brother Tinu aka Deepak has escaped the police custody. We are putting out this post to make sure that nothing wrong happens to him. Police are free to continue with their investigation but don't force us to take any major steps as he shouldn't get hurt in any way. If anything happens to Tinu, then you will have to bear the consequences".

When asked about the incident, Inspector General, Bathinda Range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina told PTI, "We are working on it, police parties are on the job and we will catch him soon."

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab regime claiming that the Bhagwant Mann government is helping gangs instead of ensuring a crackdown.

42 car convoy for Proxy CM Bhagwant Mann, protection for VVIP netas of AAP but Bishnoi gang aide Deepak Tinu - who had major role on Moosewala murder ESCAPES FROM PUNJAB POLICE CUSTODY!



AAP is not ensuring crackdown on Gangs but helping them! Do we need more proof? pic.twitter.com/smeV1HgEZr — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 2, 2022

Earlier, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh received multiple death threats to stop his campaign seeking justice for Moosewala as he had commented about the ongoing gang rivalry in the state and cited it as the reason for his son's death.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Popular singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

AAP government came under fire for the singer's murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra addressed a press conference and clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind in the case.

(Image: Instagram-Sidhu_Moosewala/PTI/Republic)