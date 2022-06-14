'Bishnoi Gang Tried To Create Reputation On Moosewala Death, Facts Yet To Come': Maha HM

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday claimed that when famed musician-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang tried to take advantage of it to create a reputation for themselves. Saying that not all the facts pertaining to the case has come to the fore, the Maharashtra Home Minister opined that a few more days would be required to attain on the case.

"When Moosewala was murdered, the Bishnoi gang tried to take advantage of it to create a reputation for themselves. Some people were arrested but all facts haven't come to the fore. Police are investigating the matter, it'll take a few more days and then there will be clarity," Dilip Walse Patil said.

Two active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Earlier today, the SAS Nagar Police and AGTF arrested two more active members of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang and Goldy Brar gang. The arrested persons are Gagandeep Singh alias 'Gaagi' and Gurpreet Singh alias 'Gopi'. Both are residents of Village Kingra, Dabbwali, Dist Sirsa, Haryana, as per District PRO, SAS Nagar.

"Two .32 calibre pistols have been recovered from them along with 08 live cartridges and a Scorpio vehicle car. A case registered u/s 25(7) & 8 Arms Act 1959 (as amended by Arms (Amendment) Act 2019) against them at PS Balongi Dist SAS Nagar," the PRO added.

Multi-city nexus of Bishnoi gang under scanner

The nexus of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is under the scanner in the singer's murder. Bishnoi is said to be one of the 'key accused' in the probe. Earlier, the Delhi Police had called him the 'mastermind' behind the popular singer's murder. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder on social media.

Investigators had also revealed that Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, arrested by Pune rural police in Maharashtra recently, knew that Moosewala was going to be murdered. Kamble is said to be in touch with gangster Vikram Brar a week before the killing. He is an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, while Brar is also a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The Congress leader had 19 "firearm injuries" on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack.