Bitta Karate Case: Victim's Family To Move J&K HC Seeking To Transfer Case Outside Kashmir

In the murder trial of Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tickoo, involving accused Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, the victim's family has decided to move the Jammu and Kashmir High Court (J&K HC) after the Kashmiri Pandit family's lawyer refrained from appearing citing lack of security by Srinagar Police. Filing a plea in J&K HC, the victim's family has requested to shift the case outside Kashmir, preferably to Jammu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Utsav Bains did not attend Srinagar Session Court's hearing and returned to Delhi from the airport citing inadequate security. It is important to mention here that the trial proceedings against terrorist Bitta Karate recently began after a gap of 31 years on the basis of a plea filed by Satish Tickoo's family, who was allegedly killed by terrorist Karate.

Tickoo's lawyer returns to Delhi citing inadequate security

On May 10, Advocate Utsav Bains, who is representing Satish Tickoo's family in the case, filed a motion for the adjournment of the hearing in the Srinagar Sessions Court, claiming that the Jammu and Kashmir police had failed to provide him with adequate security despite the Supreme Court's decision. He alleged in a letter to the First Additional Sessions Judge-Srinagar that he departed Srinagar airport for Delhi after a lack of security.

"No security was provided to Advocate Utsav Bains by Jammu & Kashmir Police today in spite of orders by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the learned advocate has to, unfortunately, return back to Delhi after landing at the Srinagar Airport today at 9 am", the letter added, concluding, “It is requested to your lordship to please adjourn today’s hearing in Criminal Revision No 138 of 2022 in the interest of justice."

Satish Tickoo's family files fresh plea

The victim's family filed a new motion to record Bitta Karate's video in which he stated that Satish Tickoo was the first Kashmiri Pandit he murdered. On Tuesday, May 10, the Sessions Court was to look at the video footage and a transcript in addition to the application.

According to the transcript of the video, accessed by Republic TV, Bitta Karate admitted that Satish Tickoo was the first Kashmiri Pandit he killed after receiving an order from his higher authorities.

Bitta Karate is one of the prime accused in killing Kashmiri Pandits during their exodus from the region in 1990. In an interview in the year 1991, Karate had stated that he executed more than '20 Kashmiri Pandits' or 'maybe more than 30-40' while Kashmiri Pandits said that they regarded the JKLF terrorist as 'Butcher of Pandits'.