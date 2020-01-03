BIZARRE: Punjab Health Minister Reasons 'dieting' For State To Slip Starvation Rating

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, in a preposterous justification, cited 'dieting' for the state slipping down in the rankings of the NITI Aayog's starvation report. According to the Punjab Minister the lowering in the ranking occurred with more people taking to 'dieting' these days.

"Punjab's diet is so heavy and healthy, the food is so nice. There's nobody from Punjab who has to sleep hungry. If people are eating less, it is to lose weight," Balbir Singh Sidhu said. Punjab has decreased its position from two points to stand at 12, in comparison to its 10th position last time. As many as 25 states and Union Territories have failed to address "hunger and malnutrition," as per the NITI Aayog report.

In order to measure the country's performance towards the Goal of Zero Hunger, seven national-level indicators were identified. Goa and Chandigarh became the top-performing among the states and union territories. Along with that Mizoram, Kerala, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Puducherry became the front runners.

Jharkhand became the least performing country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Bihar. Meanwhile, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh lagged in their performance. Scores also dropped for five of the top states--Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.

According to the report, India's composite score improved from 57 in 2018 to 60 in 2019 with major success in water and sanitation, power, and industry. However, nutrition and gender continue to be problem areas for the country, requiring a more focussed approach from the government. The report said while three out of five states in the top spots perform equal to or better than the country average on 12 goals, the other two states do the same on 11 goals.

Ranking of states on social indicators

Among key social indicators, hunger, good health and well being, quality education, gender equality, sanitation, peace, justice and strong institutions are the metrics. The Index ranks them in four categories – Achiever ( > 99) Front Runner (65 - 99) Performer (50 - 64) and Aspirant (0 - 49). Here are the top ranks:

Zero hunger:

Goa – 72 Mizoram – 70 Kerala – 69

India – 35 (down from 48)

Good Health and Well-being:

Kerala – 82 Andra Pradesh – 76 Maharashtra – 76

India – 61 (up from 52)

Quality Education:

Himachal Pradesh – 84 Kerala – 74 Goa – 71

India – 58 (static)

Gender Equality:

Himachal Pradesh – 52 Kerala – 51 Sikkim – 49

India – 42 (up from 36)

Clean Water and Sanitation:

Andra Pradesh – 96 Uttar Pradesh – 94 Maharashtra – 93

India – 88 (up from 63)

Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions:

Andra Pradesh – 86 Gujarat – 86 Uttarakhand – 85

India – 72 (up from 71)

