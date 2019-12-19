'Bizarre Statements Are Mamata's USP': Babul Supriyo Slams Banerjee's UN-intervention Call

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dared the ruling BJP to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the new citizenship law as protests over it continue across the nation. Reacting to Mamata's statement, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, speaking to Republic TV said that such "bizarre statements are USP of Mamata Banerjee" and asked her "to follow the Indian Constitution."

Babul Supriyo said, "Such bizarre statements are USP of Mamata Banerjee. You cannot expect logic or Constitutional things. She does not make statements like that. She forgot that giving citizenship to refugees is a subject which is in the central list. It is the absolute priority of the Central government. She said that she is not going to obey NRC or CAB. In Bengal's case, its CAB first. So let her first follow the Constitution, have a few legal experts. I think she is completely surrounded by psychopaths who don't know what exactly she is talking about. This kind of false propaganda in Bengal is not going to work.

Mamata calls for UN-referendum

Addressing a huge in Kolkata, Mamata said, "If BJP has guts, let an impartial organization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, NO TMC involved. Let's see what people say." She further alleged that BJP was making its cadres wear skull caps while vandalising properties to malign a particular community. She also slammed the BJP for the sudden need for proof of citizenship it was demanding.

Banerjee opposes CAA

Banerjee had organised three-day protests since Monday to oppose CAA - 'No CAB No NRC'. She has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying," Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work, then why to spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question." She has repeatedly stated, "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal."

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

