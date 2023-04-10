BJD Got Richer While Ruling Odisha, But People Of State Turned Poorer: BJP

The BJD got richer while ruling Odisha but the common people became poorer because of which they have to go outside the state to work as labourers, the BJP alleged on Sunday, demanding a white paper on migration.

Citing an ADR report which showed that the BJD recorded the second-highest income among regional parties at Rs 307 crore, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar said the ruling party of the state has become richer, but made the people of the state poorer during its 23 years' rule.

Odisha is a rich state as it has huge mineral deposits and natural resources, but the local people were not engaged to unlock the potential of these resources, she said.

Noting that the people of Odisha are forced to migrate to different states in search of work, Samantasinghar claimed that at least 10 migrant labourers have died under unusual circumstances in the last three months.

"The ruling party and the state government are insensitive towards the plight of migrant labourers," she alleged.

She alleged that the state government was deliberately not keeping a record of migrant workers.

BJD also reported the highest increase in its income at Rs 233.941 crore, according to the report released on Saturday.

BJD vice-president Debi Mishra said it was a sign of transparency.

Money plays a big role in electioneering at present, and it is often alleged that political parties are spending money in the wrong ways but the BJD is transparent in that manner, he told PTI.

Ten regional parties, including the DMK, BJD, YSR Congress, JDU and the AAP, have declared receiving Rs Rs 852.88 crore donations through electoral bonds in 2021-22. The DMK, which is currently in power in Tamil Nadu, reported the highest income at Rs 318 crore, the ADR said.

The BJP accounted for more than half of the total income of the national parties in 2021-22, according to an ADR report released last month.

While eight recognised national parties declared a total income of Rs 3,289.34 crore, BJP's alone was Rs 1,917.12 crore.