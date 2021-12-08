BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Demands Uniform Civil Code; Avers 'misconception Should Go'

Echoing the stance of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJD parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab on Wednesday demanded the formulation of a Uniform Civil Code. Addressing the misconceptions regarding the same, Mahtab stressed that the Hindu code will not be imposed on other religions. Instead, the UCC will be an amalgamation of best provisions from different religious codes, he stated. For instance, he opined that the Islamic code on marriage is the most "modern" religious code that should be incorporated in the UCC.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab remarked, "It is not imposing a religious code or any other religion but bringing in society under one code. During the making of the Constitution, it was debated but as the country was undergoing partition, it was thought fit that we should leave out the social, religious code as it is being practised for some years. But as India is in the 75th year of its Independence, I think it is necessary that the government should now take the initiative to have Uniform Civil Code."

"In this year alone, two specific High Courts- the Delhi High Court and Allahabad High Court have made pronouncements regarding having a Uniform Civil Code. Uniform Civil Code does not mean imposing a Hindu code on every religion. Uniform Civil Code means to bring in better things from different codes together. I believe that the Muslim code on marriages is the most modern code we have in our country," he added.

HC bats for UCC

In a key development on November 18, the Allahabad HC stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatorily required. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In all these pleas, one of the parties to the marriage converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus, they apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".