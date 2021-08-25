BJD Raises 'vociferous Demand' For Caste-based Census, Removal Of 50% Cap On Reservation

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha reiterated its demand for a caste-based census alongside legislation and authentic data to be put by the Centre for the removal of a 50% cap on the reservation. On Wednesday, senior BJD leader Ranendra Pratap Swain claimed that 'unless the government does not generate authentic data on caste census, the Supreme Court will not remove the 50% ceiling on the reservation.' The leader reemphasised the party's demand for increasing the reservation beyond the 50% ceiling by enacting a Central Law.

The Odisha Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare said, "It is our vociferous demand to see that there is a caste-based census. We had raised this issue in 2011 when the UPA was in government."

Minister urges Central law for removal of 50% cap on reservation

Urging a Central law to remove the 50% cap on reservation Minister Swain said, "Now the government has brought 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS). It means that reservation is nearly 50%. The Supreme Court-mandated 50% cap should be removed through legislation and a census parameter should be carried under the Central government. For this, all our MPs have submitted a memorandum to this effect."

Swain elated over support from other political parties

Elated over support from other parties in the demand for removal of 50% cap on the reservation, Swain said, "Now we are happy that all the political parties have agreed that they support the removal of 50 per cent cap on the reservation. I wish the Central government will bring legislation to do away with 50 per cent reservation and within their parameters, there should be different headcounts for OBCs."

The Odisha Minister, while speaking about the social structure of the state said, "In our state, 94% of the population are the victim of discrimination. In order to give social justice to these people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has created an OBC commission. We are collecting a database at our own level to find out their consumption practice, health and education parameters."

"What we are doing by constituting this commission is actually the duty of the Central government. Data is the oil of development. Unless you (the government) do not generate authentic data, the Supreme Court is not going to lift the 50 per cent cap on the reservation. The census which happens in every decade, the government should do that," Swain added.

It may be noted here that on August 10, the Lok Sabha had passed the Constitution 127th Bill, 2021. The Bill proposed to restore the power that enabled states and Union Territories (UTs) to make their own list of OBC. It was demanded by a number of regional parties and even the ruling saffron party’s own OBC leaders.