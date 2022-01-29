BJD ZP candidate in Odisha's Keonjhar dies, local poll likely to be postponed

Keonjhar (Odisha), Jan 29 (PTI) A local election in Odisha's Keonjhar district is likely to be postponed as the ruling BJD Zilla Parishad candidate died on Saturday, officials said.

Anadi Charan Singh, the BJD candidate for Zilla Parishad member from Zone 8 in Ghatagaon block, fell ill and died.

"Father was suffering from cold, body ache and headache for some days. Initially, we treated him at home but when he did not show any sign of improvement, we shifted him to a hospital. He then showed signs of recovery and was set to be discharged on Saturday.

"However, as we were preparing for his discharge, he complained of chest pain around 10 AM. He was immediately put on oxygen support. Doctors referred him to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital but he died on the way," his son Sudharanjan Singh said.

The State Election Commission said that it will take a decision on the deferment of the polls after getting the report from the district election officer.

The three-tier panchayat elections will be held in five phases from February 16 to 24. PTI AAM ACD ACD

