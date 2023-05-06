Bjorn Lomborg Debunks 'trillion Dollar Vows' On Climate Change, Seeks Realistic Solutions

The financial resources being accounted for currently to solve climate change are absolutely out of bounds and thus the countries in their attempts to get to the target of net zero by 2030 will not be able to achieve them, said the President of Copenhagen Consensus Centre and renowned author Bjorn Lomborg while speaking with Arnab Goswami, Editor-In-Chief of Republic Network on the ‘Nation Wants to Know’ program.

He further stated that promises made on the front of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) are too far-fetched. "If everything is promised to everyone, you will essentially have no priorities," Lomborg added.

‘You can’t promise these many different things’: Bjorn Lomborg

Priorities will not be set in the mission to achieve the SDGs if too many things are promised to all the countries said Bjorn Lomborg. He said, “On the sustainable development goals, the World promised for 2016 - 2030 everything to everyone, they promised that we are going to fix malnutrition, we are going to fix poverty, climate change, corruption and war and jobs and education and everything in between. You can’t promise these many different things without not achieving anything. If you promise everything to everyone you will essentially having no priorities.”

The projections made in terms of the monetary resources to solve the climate change challenge are unrealistic, according to Lomborg. “Some of these solutions are incredibly effective, some of them are not. Some of the problems that I run into when we are talking specifically about climate change which is just a small part of the whole promise that we have for these sustainable development goals is that people would love to say, let us fix climate change… yes it is a problem but currently, it is going to be fantastically costly to just fix a little bit of it… we are talking $5.6 trillion, this is the Mckinsey estimate, pretty much aligned with everyone else. The world just can't afford to do that. So, we are not going to do it,” said Lomborg to Arnab Goswami.

Focus on smart and effective policies

Talking about India, Lomborg stated, “Just to give one example for India, it would cost about 8.7% of your GDP each and every year to go net zero, you are not going to do that. So, we are fundamentally making those grand promises, it sounds good, gets a lot of applause for the current set of statements but if you actually want to fix problems you have to focus on smart and effective policies that deliver by 2030 and these are not the ones.”