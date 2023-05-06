Bjorn Lomborg Terms Paris Agreement 'unsustainable', Urges For 'tech Innovative Solutions'

Bjorn Lomborg, president of Copenhagen Consensus Centre and renowned author called the Paris Agreement - a legally binding international treaty on climate change - "unsustainable" agreement. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants to Know', Bjorn Lomborg spoke on climate change saying that it is a problem "but currently, it's going to be fantastically costly to just fix a little bit of it".

"We have for these sustainable development goals is that people would love to say, let's fix climate change… yes it is a problem but currently it's going to be fantastically costly to just fix a little bit of it… we are talking $5.6 trillion, this is the Mckinsey estimate, pretty much aligned with everyone else. The world just can't afford to do that. So, we are not going to do it," he said.

When asked whether the Paris Agreement is "unsustainable", Bjorn Lomborg said, "Yes. It is very unsustainable because they ask countries to do stuff push come to shove they never gonna do."

"We need to find a smarter way to solve global warming. The reason why we cannot solve global warming very well is because everybody is running around like their hair on fire saying we got to do something next year. If you gonna do something next year, the only solutions are expensive. If you wanna solve the problem, you need to through technological innovation," he added.

Best long-term investment is in energy innovation: Bjorn Lomborg

Adding further, he said, "Take for instance John Craig Venter, the guy who cracked the human genome back in 2000, he has this idea, you could develop algae that can grow on the ocean surface, they will soak up sunlight and CO2 and produce oil, then you simply harvest that. You could have your own Saudi Arabia there."

"This is a fantastic innovation if it could work. It’s one of the many many ways in which we could innovate or find a way to have green energy than fossil fuels... The point here is, we have been trying to do it for a long time. We are working with the world's top 50 climate economists, three Nobel laureates to try to identify where to spend resources on climate... They found that the best long-term investment is in energy innovation," he said.