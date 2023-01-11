BJP Alleges ‘AAP Using Taxpayers' Money For Personal Gain’, Writes To Delhi L-G Saxena

In a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of using taxpayers' money to fund their personal legal costs on Wednesday. It has also accused AAP of misusing taxpayer funds. In the letter, AAP co-founder Rahul Mehra has been accused of using taxpayers' money for personal gain. The BJP has also claimed that Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, is one of the GNCTD's torchbearers.

BJP accuses AAP

The BJP claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party is engaging in illegal activities. The BJP has demanded that AAP leaders who are involved in these practices be prosecuted.

BJP has alleged in its letter to Delhi L-G that a whopping sum has been paid to Abhishek Manu Singhri, who is fighting the case of AAP leaders. Further allegations have been levelled against AAP leader Rahul Mehra, that he has been paid more than Rs 5 crore in the last two years for fighting legal cases of AAP leaders.

It is important to note that the Delhi BJP claims that this money was paid with taxpayers' money. The BJP has requested the LG to take action. The BJP also alleged AAP is using exchequer funds to fight the liquorgate case.

Delhi liquor scam

On January 6, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet in the liquor scam case, charging a total of 12 people in connection with the case. The chargesheet names Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinapalli, Sharad Chandra Reddy, and Benoy Babu as accused, according to ED sources.

The ED arrested businessman Sameer Mahendru earlier this month in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam investigation. Mahendru is the managing director of the Indospirit Group, an alcoholic beverage distributor in Delhi's Jor Bagh. In the excise policy scandal, he was named as a key defendant.

Both the ED and the CBI began investigating alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, which allegedly benefited some major liquor distributors and retailers after Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's excise policy of 2021-22.