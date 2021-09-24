BJP Alleges Assault On Bhabanipur Candidate Tibrewal; Demands Removal Of Kolkata DCP South

The West Bengal unit of BJP has written to the Election Commission alleging that their Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal was "assaulted and molested" by DCP South of Kolkata Police on Thursday.

In the letter addressed to the poll body, the saffron party demanded the removal of DCP Akash Magharia and other officers from election duty saying that they assaulted Priyanka Tebrewal and other West Bengal BJP leaders including Sukanta Majumdar, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, and Arjun Singh during an election rally on September 23.

The BJP called on the EC to take necessary action over the "blatant violation to stop a free and fair election and with the intention of creating unrest during the election."

According to the letter, the incident took place on Tuesday, when BJP leaders were taking out the funeral procession of Manash Saha, a victim of the post-election violence in Bengal.

"To our utter disbelief and shock, the police force led by DCP south, Akash Magharia, Kolkata Police broke the peaceful procession and began to drag, push, shove Dr. Sukant Majumder. The same officer also molested and manhandled Priyanka Tebrewal and some women present at the procession," the party alleged.

The representation, signed by Purulia MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, and party leader Shishir Bajoria, claimed that the police action was unprovoked.

Accusing the officers of working at the behest of the ruling TMC, the BJP said this kind of unlawful behaviour by a civil servant not only breaks the morale of every Indian but is also against the law. The Opposition party has demanded that DCP Akash Magharia, and other Kolkata Police officers present at the spot, be identified and removed immediately from election duty. They also demanded suspension of the said officers.

Bhabanipur bypolls

The Bhabanipur bypolls, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will compete against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal will take place on September 30 and the results will be declared by October 3. The by-polls come at a time when the investigation over the violence caused after the last assembly election is still being carried out in the state.

The BJP and TMC are major competitors in the upcoming Bhabanipur by-polls as Congress has decided not to field any candidate. Following the filing of nomination papers by the party candidates, including CM Mamata Banerjee, several reports of clashes between the two parties have surfaced.