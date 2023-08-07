BJP Alleges Congress Link In NewsClick's Chinese Funding Scandal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has flagged a New York Times report to allege a Chinese funding scam in relation to the Indian media. Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Twitter cited the foreign media's investigative report and termed the media portal 'NewsClick' as a dangerous tool of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for promoting China’s political agenda across the world, including India. He slammed Congress for being part of the umbilical cord of 'China and NewsClick.'

While addressing a media briefing, Thakur said, "Congress, China and NewsClick are part of an umbilical cord. In Rahul Gandhi's 'Nakli Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Chinese goods can be seen clearly. His love for China can be seen. They were running an anti-India agenda..."

"In 2021, we exposed NewsClick as to how foreign propaganda is against India. In this anti-India campaign, Congress and other opposition parties came in their support... Chinese companies were funding NewsClick through Mogul Neville Roy Singham but their salesmen were some people from India, who came in their support when action was taken against them," Thakur added.

At the heart of the global investigative report, it's alleged that the 'web' of Chinese government propaganda has been sown through various funding seedlings across media companies worldwide, and in India, the report revealed that Newsclick sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points,' in addition to a Beijing link to funding. Along with serious questions on foreign funding for Indian Media, the NewsClick media portal has been also alleged for having ties with the Chinese Government.

BJP raises issue in Parliament

The Chinese funding scandal, the biggest controversy to hit Indian media, triggered the BJP to raise the issue in Parliament. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the Chinese funding scandal in Lok Sabha demanding the central government to take action against the media portal Newsclick. Further, he sought an investigation into the Chinese funding scandal and Congress' link to the same.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, however, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments and demanded to remove his statement from the record of the chair. "We demand under Rule 380 that his remarks be expunged in full and that an inquiry be conducted into how such an allegation was permitted to be raised on the record," Chowdhury wrote.

'Dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda'

Earlier on Twitter, Thakur slammed media portals including NewsClick for serving as a dangerous tool of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China’s political agenda across the world.

In February 2021, the Enforcement Directorate searched NewsClick offices to collect additional information to help probe money laundering charges against the company. Considering the depth of charges against the Indian media portal, the federal probe agency searches on NewsClick offices lasted 5 days, in which a total of 10 premises were covered, including the residence of Prabir Purkayastha, the promoter of the company.

Referring to the ED probe, Thakur asserted, "Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda. Way back in the year 2021, when India’s law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry against NewsClick based on strong evidence of money laundering. Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem came to defend it."

Meanwhile, Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Dept said, " Two years after ED raided the promoters of dubious website http://NewsClick.in, the trash NYT, which thrives on India bashing, confirms that it was a dangerous tool of the Communist Party of China." He also emphasised on the support that the Chinese-funded anti-India operation of NewsClick received from a section of the Left-leaning media in India.

"It couldn’t have been a mere coincidence that those who stood up and spoke are equally compromised as journalists. You have to only look around to see who the ‘wolves in sheep's clothing’ are… Shall we name them? The question however confronts us as a democracy: how do we identify and isolate those, who are willing collaborators of India’s enemies? How do we ensure that no one is using their pen to undermine the democratic choices we make as citizens of India? How do we shred the web of lies and fake propaganda spread by these paid mercenaries?" Malviya added.

What is the Chinese funding scandal?

Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire and reportedly part of a nexus of global media funding, has financed NewsClick as per the investigative report of the New York Times. He financed the media news portal, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points,” as per the report. The reported parent company of Newsclick is PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited.

The allegations have been made that PPK had received around Rs 38 crore in funding from abroad. These remittances were allegedly classified as FDI of Rs 9.59 crore from April 2018, and the remaining Rs 28.29 crore, was claimed to have been received for receipts for “export of services”. During the initial probe, the flow of funds was traced to Singham, who allegedly worked with the propaganda arm of the Communist Party of China (CPC).