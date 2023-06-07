BJP Alleges TMC Giving Rs 2000 Notes In Compensation To Kin Of Balasore Crash Victims

The Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Trinmool Congress party claiming that a minister of the West Bengal government was providing monetary compensation to the families of Odisha train accident victims in Rs 2,000 currency notes which have been withdrawn from circulation as per the RBI recent announcement.

Majumdar posted a video on Twitter, purportedly showing a family from Bengal's South 24 Parganas district holding cash bundles consisting of Rs 2,000 notes, the state president said that they received the money as compensation after they lost a family member in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

"A minister of the state is giving financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims on behalf of the Trinamool Party on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee. I applaud. But in this context, I am also keeping this question, what is the source of the bundle of 2000 rupee notes?" he said in a tweet in Bengali.

মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের নির্দেশে তৃণমূল দলের পক্ষ থেকে নিহতদের পরিবারকে 2 লক্ষ টাকার আর্থিক সাহায্য করছেন রাজ্যের একজন মন্ত্রী। সাধুবাদ জানাই। কিন্তু এপ্রসঙ্গে এই প্রশ্নটাও রাখছি, একসাথে 2000 টাকার নোটে 2 লক্ষ টাকার বান্ডিলের উৎস কি? pic.twitter.com/TlisMituGG — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) June 6, 2023

‘What is the source of the Rs 2000 notes?’: West Bengal BJP chief

"At present, the supply of Rs 2,000 notes in the market is low and the process of exchanging them through banks is underway. So, by giving 2000 rupees notes to helpless families, problems of the families have not been increased? Second, is this not a way for the TMC to whiten their black money?" The West Bengal chief said. Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation while they continue to be legal tender. However, bank customers can deposit and exchange notes at the bank.

The Rs 2000 notes were withdrawn from circulation from the market by the central bank on May 19 however they continue to be legal tender and the notes can be exchanged or deposited in banks until September 30, 2023.

Mamata Banerjee after the accident had announced monetary compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for the next of kin of the victims of the disaster. "An amount of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the injured and Rs 50,000 each will be given to the victims of the state," she said. Additionally, LoP in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also hit out at CM Mamata for allegedly forcing the relatives of the Balasore train crash victims to visit Kolkata to receive the cheques of compensation.

"The relatives of people who were injured in the Balasore train accident are being compelled to come to Netaji Indoor Stadium tomorrow because CM Mamata Banerjee will deliver a speech there and hand over the compensation cheques to the injured and relatives of the deceased. It is shameful that they are being told to come to Kolkata. They have not even recovered from the trauma," Suvendu Adhikari said.

The fatal incident took place around 7 pm on June 2 near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. It involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train.