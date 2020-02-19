Before Interlocutors' Visit, BJP Alleges Teesta Setalvad Tutoring Shaheen Bagh Protesters

Ahead of the visit of the interlocutors to Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, BJP has made an explosive allegation that the anti-CAA protesters were 'being tutored'. BJP IT in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video in which activist Teesta Setalvad is present. She along with other women are seen reading out a list of 5 prospective questions that could be asked by the interlocutors. These questions are as follows:

1. Will the Shaheen Bagh protest weaken by changing the venue?

2. If the venue is being changed, who will take responsibility for the safety of women?

3. What do you think about the difficulty caused to people due to traffic?

4. Will the problem be solved by opening half the road?

5. Will the Shaheen Bagh protest weaken by changing its current form?

Subsequently, one of the women in the video is heard clarifying that the protesters are free to give their own answers. She also adds that they would sit with groups of 25 women each and go over the questions. Citing this video, Malviya cast aspersions on the “spontaneous” nature of the movement.

Teesta Setalvad tutoring Shaheen Bagh protestors on what questions to ask the interlocutors, appointed by the Supreme Court... See how organic and spontaneous this movement is? pic.twitter.com/gsZCBS5l0t — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 19, 2020

Interlocutors named by the Supreme Court

On Monday, the SC bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kaul and KM Joseph heard multiple petitions demanding the removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and the clearance of Kalindi Kunj road. While one petition has been filed by lawyer and activist Amit Sahni seeking the removal of protesters under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court, BJP leader Nand Kishor Garg filed the second petition. The court questioned whether a public road could be blocked in this manner.

At the same time, the apex court clarified that the limited question before it was concerning the place at which an indefinite protest of this nature could be held. The bench named senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to mediate with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and explore the possibility of shifting the protest to alternative venues such as Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar. The interlocutors have been directed to submit a report on the outcome of the talks by February 24, the next date of the hearing.

